France Ligue 1 club, Lyon stood their ground in Turin on Friday to eliminate Juventus from the Champions League quarter-finals by beating them 2-2 aggregate, winning by away goal rule.

The match at Allianz Stadium ended 2-1 with the brace by Cristiano Ronaldo, not enough to see Mauricio Sarri’s wards through.

Lyon came to Turin, with a goal up.

And they doubled their advantage when Memphis Depay opened scoring with a 12 minute penalty.





Ronaldo equalised in the 43rd minute with a penalty kick and increased Juventus lead to 2-1 in the 60th minute.

Juventus were unable to see the net thereafter, with Lyon players bagging four yellow cards from the 76th minute, seven in all, as they resisted the Italian champions.

In Manchester, Real Madrid were seen off by Manchester City.

City won 4-2 aggregate, repeating the same scoreline as they had in Madrid in March, before the pandemic halted all matches.