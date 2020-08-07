By Jennifer Okundia

Grammy award winning American rapper Cardi B joins forces with fellow rapper Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, known professionally as Megan The Stallion on a new song.

The visual entitled ‘WAP’ dropped today and has already garnered over 5 million YouTube views and is also number 6 on trending.

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, known as Cardi B, was born in Manhattan and raised in the Bronx, New York. The mum of one, married to Migos member Offset became prominent after several of her posts and videos became popular on Vine and Instagram.





The song which features a cameo appearance of makeup entrepreneur and reality tv star Kylie Jenner, comes 8 months since Cardi last dropped a song…