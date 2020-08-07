By Jethro Ibileke

The Edo State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP campaign council has condemned in strong term, President Muhammadu Buhari’s meeting with the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, describing it as ill-advised

The council, in a statement endorsed by Chris Nehikhare, described the meeting as a dent on Buhari’s image as it compromised the integrity of his fight against corruption.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to the meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Edo State gubernatorial election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu.





“This meeting is ill-advised and a dent on the image of President Buhari, whose administration is known for the spirited fight against the hydra-headed monster called corruption, which has encumbered the development of our dear country for decades.

“Unknown to President Buhari and his advisers, the APC gubernatorial candidate is desperately in need of an endorsement from someone like the President, to shore up his battered image in Edo State and the larger court of public opinion that have followed Ize-Iyamu’s trial very closely.”

The statement recalled that Ize-Iyamu is currently being tried for money laundering to the tune of N700 million, before Honourable Justice J. M. Umar, of the Federal High Court in Benin City, Edo State, with suit No. FHC/BE21C/ 2016.

“It is our considered view that associating with a man with this corruption baggage (alleged), compromises the integrity of the President’s fight against corruption and sends mixed signals to Nigerians, home and abroad as well as other nationals who have invested enormous faith in the President’s fight against corruption.

“The Nigeria we envisage under Buhari’s watch is one in which people like Ize-Iyamu, will be told in clear terms, to go and clear their names, before being seen with, or around the occupier of the exalted office of the President.

“This dangerous precedent, if set, will embolden other Nigerians with similar or worse charges to hobnob and organise hang-out sessions with the president in the days and weeks to come,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Edo State APC Campaign Council Director of Finance, Charity Amanyevbo, has described President Muhammad Buhari’s meeting and presentation of the APC flag to Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, as the highest endorsement and a call to duty to retrieve Edo State for the APC in the September 19 governorship election.

He gave this indication on Friday when he received the Association of Past Political Office Holders in Edo state as they endorsed APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu for Governor.

He said, “As we speak, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu is receiving the highest endorsement from the President Muhammad Buhari who formally handed him the party flag at the Aso rock, signifying that he is the candidate of the APC for the Edo governorship elections.”