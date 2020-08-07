By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday rejoiced with the Labour and Employment Minister, Senator Dr Chris Nwabueze Ngige OON, as he turned 68.

This is contained in the press statement released by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

It read; ”The President joins the medical community, labour fraternity, the legislature, where the celebrant served as Senator, and people of Anambra State, whom he served as Governor, to salute Dr Ngige for his meritorious stewardship to community, state, country and humanity, wishing him greater health, strength and sound mind.





”As he serves as conciliator-general between government and organized labour, President Buhari wishes the Minister well in all his endeavours”.