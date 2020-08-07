By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria recorded a drop in Coronavirus infections on Thursday, with its total virus caseload surpassing 45,000.

The nation recorded 354 new cases on Thursday, which is lower than the 457 cases it recorded on Wednesday. Total confirmed Coronavirus cases in Nigeria now stand at 45,244 cases.

In the last one week, Nigeria’s coronavirus infection average has not reached 300, signifying a flattening of the curve.





Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic has been seeing fewer cases in the last seven days. Its average daily infections in the last one week has dropped below 100 from the over 200 it used to be.

In today’s infection figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, the FCT rakes in 78 new cases to topple Lagos in the chat, which had 76 cases, while Kaduna, with 23 cases, Ebonyi, 19 cases, , Nasarawa, 17 cases, Rivers, 17 cases and Delta, 16 cases were next in line.

Others are: Kwara (15), Akwa Ibom (13), Edo (12), Ogun (12), Plateau (11), Kano (9), Bauchi (6), Borno (6) and Ekiti (6).

Total discharged cases in Nigeria is now 32,430, with 930 deaths.

How they stand

FCT-78

Lagos-76

Kaduna-23

Ebonyi-19

Oyo-18

Nasarawa-17

Rivers-17

Delta-16

Kwara-15

Akwa Ibom-13

Edo-12

Ogun-12

Plateau-11

Kano-9

Bauchi-6

Borno-6

Ekiti-6

45,244 confirmed

32,430 discharged

930 deaths