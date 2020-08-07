Nigerian singer Bolaji Ojudokan aka BOJ is officially out with a new track titled “Abracadabra“, featuring super star singer Davido and Mr Eazi.

The new record ‘Abracadabra’ is BOJ’s second single of the year, after his “Assignment“, song produced by GMK.

Boj used to be part of the group DRB whose other members he met while in college in Worcestershire, He became noticed due to his talented singing.

The singer was born into a small family where he was an only child for nearly a decade, his music was influenced by his mother’s taste, which went from Lagbaja, Fela to Lauryn Hill, Wyclef and Bob Marley.



