Wife of Kwara State Governor, Mrs Olufolake Abdulrazaq has extended a helping hand to the blue-eyed Kwara mom who was abandoned by her husband.

Risikat, a mum-of-two from Kwara State, told Punch that she was born with naturally blue eyes. She explained that since it was unusual, her parents took her to the General Hospital where a series of tests were done and it was revealed that her eyes are perfect.

According to her, the unusual colour of her children’s eyes caused trouble between her and her husband, Abdulwasiu Omo-Dada. His family started acting up and when the animosity got out of hand, she left and her husband never came after her.

The governor’s wife took to Twitter and said she would help Risikat and her children through her foundation.





She added that she would also work to possibly reunite the woman with her husband. See the post below

The First Lady of Kwara State has been in touch with the family through the @Ajike_Centre. We're also doing everything to support Mrs. Risikat and her children and possibly unite the wife and the children with her husband. — Kwara State First Lady (@firstladykwara) August 6, 2020