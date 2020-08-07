By Our Reporter

It is now clear that Kiddwaya and Erica, the two love birds in BB Naija house are inseparable.

Hours after Erica said she was ending the relationship, the cameras again showed them on Thursday, lovingly feeding each other and kissing.

Later at night, Kiddwaya was seen moving to Erica’s bed to share her warmth.





The camera showed him grabbing his babe in his arms, hugging her, planting a kiss on her forehead and telling her to sleep in his arms, because it’s cold.

At this point, Laycon should just forget it: he can’t just get Erica’s attention.

Watch the videos:

