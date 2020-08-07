Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Erica, has opened up how the man of her dreams should be.

Erica currently seems to be wrapped in a love-triangle involving male housemates, Kiddwaya and Laycon.

But from what has been seen and said by Erica, the triangle only exists on Laycon’s mind because Erica clearly wants Kiddwaya as her man if possible.





She does not see Laycon as someone she’d want an intimate relationship with but has opted to be close friends with him.

According to the 26-year-old actress, she is into men who have a great physique which confirms what she had earlier told Laycon that she is only attracted to him mentally and attracted to Kiddwaya’s great physique.

While discussing with other housemates (Vee and Tolanibaj), Erica said;

“I’m not attracted to him (LAYCON) physically but his mind….. I wish there could be someone with his mind in Kiddwaya’s physical features, I’ll just fall.”

When told to forget the physique and rate Laycon on a scale of 1-10, Erica said: Right now, all am thinking about is Kiddwaya.

However, the constant closeness between Kiddwaya and Erica is obviously making Laycon feel sick and probably losing his self-esteem.

Laycon who was known to be the life of intellectual conversation in the house as suddenly became moody and appeared sick.

However, a fellow housemate, Prince has promised to help him overcome his feelings and regain his confidence.

Watch Praise giving Laycon some words of encouragement below: