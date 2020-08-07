A former lawmaker representing Bayelsa East in the National Assembly, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has expressed his support for Kiddwaya a housemate in the Big Brother Naija season 5.
Murray-Bruce on Twitter described Kiddwaya as a “decent and hardworking guy”, calling on his supporters to vote for the Benue State native.
He tweeted, “#BBNaija has become a huge part of youth culture in Nigeria, and this year I’ll be supporting @realkiddwaya! Decent and hardworking guy.”
— Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) August 6, 2020
