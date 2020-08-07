A former lawmaker representing Bayelsa East in the National Assembly, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has expressed his support for Kiddwaya a housemate in the Big Brother Naija season 5.

Murray-Bruce on Twitter described Kiddwaya as a “decent and hardworking guy”, calling on his supporters to vote for the Benue State native.

He tweeted, “#BBNaija has become a huge part of youth culture in Nigeria, and this year I’ll be supporting @realkiddwaya! Decent and hardworking guy.”

#BBNaija has become a huge part of youth culture in Nigeria, and this year I’ll be supporting @realkiddwaya! Decent and hardworking guy.https://t.co/LliCnLs053

👆🏾👆🏾👆🏾👆🏾👆🏾

Voting for this week ends today click the link above to vote for #KiddWaya up to 100x 🗳 He has my vote! pic.twitter.com/0harpTtygZ — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) August 6, 2020



