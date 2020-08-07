Nigerian professional footballer Ahmed Musa and his wife Juliet Ejue have announced the arrival of their 2nd child together, a son.

The 27 year old is the first Nigerian to score more than once in a FIFA World Cup match, after scoring twice against Argentina in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

The football star shared a picture of his wife with her bump and wrote:





”Life is indeed a gift and Allah has decided to give us a gift that can’t be bought with money 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 He decided to bless my family this morning with a bouncing baby Boy 🤱🤱🤱🤱⁣

⁣

Mother, baby are doing well 😊😊😊 Thank you for all your prayers and support always. ❤️🙏”

In April 2017, Ahmed and his estranged wife Jamila went their separate ways due to irreconcilable differences. He married Juliet in May of same year.

Musa who also has a son and daughter, plays as a forward and left winger for Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr and the Nigeria national team.