Cossy Ojiakor

Congratulations are in order for busty Nollywood actress Cossy Ojiakor after she said yes to her sweetheart who popped the question in a now viral video.

🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 Happy Belated birthday @abel_jurgen 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰

Ojiakor who produced her first film, Power girls, in 2015 under her production company Playgirl pictures, penned the message below while captioning the post.

”Ring Alert.. Yes Yes Yes 2020. A beautiful year to plan a wedding.”

Cossy became popular when she featured in a music video by Nigerian Fuji musician Obesere.


35 year old Ojiakor was born on October 16 1984 in Anambra State. She graduated with a second class upper in accounting and management from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and later obtained a master’s degree from Lagos State University.