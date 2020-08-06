Nigerian recording artiste and ‘Dangerous Love’ crooner Tiwa Savage comes through with the lyrical video of her banging jam ‘Koroba’

Savage talks about how she came into the world to enjoy life, and no matter what she does, people will definitely have their say.

The singer drops the song for her fans to enjoy this weekend…





LYRICS:

I no come this life to suffer

If I follow politician

You go hear am for paper

Them go call am prostitution

Who no like enjoyment?

If money dey for pocket

Shebi na national budget o?

We go blow am like trumpet

Koroba koroba Koroba Koroba

Koro, oya carry am

Koroba Koro Kuru Koroba Koroba

Koro, oya carry am

Koroba koroba Koroba Koroba

Koro, oya carry am

Koro Kuru Koroba Koroba Koroba

Oya everybody carry something