Nigerian recording artiste and ‘Dangerous Love’ crooner Tiwa Savage comes through with the lyrical video of her banging jam ‘Koroba’
Savage talks about how she came into the world to enjoy life, and no matter what she does, people will definitely have their say.
The singer drops the song for her fans to enjoy this weekend…
LYRICS:
I no come this life to suffer
If I follow politician
You go hear am for paper
Them go call am prostitution
Who no like enjoyment?
If money dey for pocket
Shebi na national budget o?
We go blow am like trumpet
Koroba koroba Koroba Koroba
Koro, oya carry am
Koroba Koro Kuru Koroba Koroba
Koro, oya carry am
Koroba koroba Koroba Koroba
Koro, oya carry am
Koro Kuru Koroba Koroba Koroba
Oya everybody carry something
What do you think?