Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity said that protests by members of the #RevolutionNow group is merely a child’s play and not revolutionary.

He stated this while speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, August 5, members of the #RevolutionNow group led protests in Lagos, Abuja, accusing the Buhari-led administration of corruption, insecurity and poverty. The Nigeria Police Force arrested a handful of them including Agba Jalingo.

Reacting to the protests, Adesina said it was irritating as only a few youths out of the 200 million Nigerians in the country embarked on the protest.





Adesina said; “Well, was it really a protest? By my estimation, it just seemed like a child’s play because protests by their very nature are spontaneous things, mass things. These are just a sprinkle of people trying to be funny. As far as I am concerned, it is nothing to worry about.

“A revolution is always a mass thing, not a sprinkle of young boys and girls you saw yesterday in different parts of the country. I think it was just a funny thing to call it a revolution protest.”

When asked if it was right for the Presidency to talk down on young Nigerians for protesting, Adesina insisted that the protests were nothing but irritation and he had a right to his opinion.

He said; “In a country of 200 million people and if you see a sprinkle of people saying they are doing a revolution, it was a child’s play.”

When asked if the seriousness of a protest is determined only by size, Adesina added; “Well, it will always matter because if you said it was a revolution, revolutions by definition are quite well known.

“Revolution is something that turns the normal order. What happened yesterday, would you call it a revolution? It was just an irritation, just an irritation and some people want to cause irritation in the country and what I will say is when things boil over, they boil over because you continue to heat them.

“When you see pockets of heating up in the country, eventually they culminate in boiling over. So, Nigerians need to know that the country we get is what we use our hands to build.”

Adesina also maintained that the protest was misguided as some of the things the protesters were demonstrating about such as insecurity, corruption, poverty and rights abuse were not peculiar to Nigeria.

When asked if the clampdown on protests would continue, Adesina said; “The government will do whatever is right, whatever is required to maintain peace.”