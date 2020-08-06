By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan chastised Nigerian youths who follow the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

In a series of tweets, Omokri opined that the show is a waste of time and morally wrong. According to him, the show which originated from Europe has died a natural death but Nigeria is stuck with the past.

He averred that the time used to watch the show could earn one a bachelor’s degree if concentrating on self-development.





Read his tweets below

I see Nigerians mocking Cameroonians over their version of #BBNaija. Those who originated Big Brother have moved on from it, while we are stuck on it. Mocking Cameroon over BB is like a one eyed man mocking a blind man. We are only slightly better!#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 6, 2020

Big Brother originated In Europe, and has died a natural death there. Europeans are now focused on reality shows like Deal or No Deal, and Dragon’s Den, that promote industry, while Nigeria is stuck in yesterday because of our love for debauchery! #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 5, 2020

Other than Nigeria, which countries still do Big Brother? Research it. We are about the only one. The world has left the debauched show behind. But not us. Rather than copy what brings progress, we like copying what breeds degeneracy in society! #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 5, 2020

You have not formed #TeamDangote, or #TeamElumelu, or #TeamOtedola, to ask to be mentored, so you can grow in business. Rather, you form #TeamNengi and co, just to discuss big buttocks, and what wont add value to your lives in the name of #BBNaija!#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 4, 2020

When you eat junk food, your body becomes unhealthy. When you watch junk TV, your society becomes unhealthy. And that is what we see in Nigeria as a result of #BBNaija and others. An unhealthy society that has replaced love with sex amongst youths!#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 4, 2020

I dont understand why advertisers stopped sponsoring Gulder Ultimate Search and sponsor #BBNaija. Ultimate search promoted virtues, like bravery, discipline and self denial amongst our youth, while BBN promotes illicit sex, gossip and other vices!#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 5, 2020

It cost ₦2.5 BILLION to build the 2020 #BBNaija house. Nigeria’s economy is going into recession due to #COVID19, and this is what we invest in. And you wonder why Nigeria is the world headquarters for extreme poverty?#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggetshttps://t.co/vX41viGPn3 — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 6, 2020