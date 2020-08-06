Spanish champions Real Madrid 24-man squad has now arrived in Manchester ahead of Friday’s Champions League round-of-16 second-leg tie, against Manchester City.

Club president Florentino Pérez led the Whites’ travelling party, according to the club’s website.

The team set out from the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Baraja airport for a tow-hour flight to Manchester.





The team then transferred to The Lowry hotel, where they will be based.

At 8pm tonight (7pm local time), the squad will complete their final training session, at the Etihad Stadium.

Madrid, trailing 1-2 are looking to secure a spot in the quarter-finals of Europe’s elite club competition.