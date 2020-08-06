Family and friends of the Late Abiola Ajimobi on Thursday gathered to perform the 40th-day Fidau prayers according to Islamic rites.

PM News recalls that the former Oyo state governor, Abiola Ajimobi, died on June 25 from COVID-19 complications.

The event took place in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

His Fidau prayer was attended by Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje and wife, who are his in-laws. Governor Ganduje’s daughter, Fatima, is married to late Ajimobi’s son, Idris.





