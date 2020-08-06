Governor Abdullahi Ganduje with some Muslim clerics at the 40th day Fidau prayer of Late Abiola Ajimobi

Family and friends of the Late Abiola Ajimobi on Thursday gathered to perform the 40th-day Fidau prayers according to Islamic rites.

PM News recalls that the former Oyo state governor, Abiola Ajimobi, died on June 25 from COVID-19 complications.

The event took place in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

His Fidau prayer was attended by Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje and wife, who are his in-laws. Governor Ganduje’s daughter, Fatima, is married to late Ajimobi’s son, Idris.


See more photos below