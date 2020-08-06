The families of Omobude and Irabor have announced the funeral arrangements for Deaconess Aikpitanyi Omobude, the mother of the National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Felix Omobude, who died at the age of 108 years.

In a statement by the families, funeral activities will commence on Friday, 21st August 2020 with a Service of songs at the Lighthouse Polytechnic, Evbuobanosa, Near Abudu, Benin-City, Edo State.

Interment will take place on Saturday, 22nd August 2020, while Thanksgiving Service will hold on 23rd of August, 2020 at New Covenant Gospel Church headquarters in Benin City.

In accordance with the prevailing protocols established by the Government and the health authorities, the families regret to announce that the event will only be able to accommodate a restricted number of guests.





“While arrangements will be made to have a Commemorative service to celebrate her beautiful and impactful life when the situation improves, friends and family members from far and wide are encouraged to participate in the funeral programmes, as announced, via ZOOM. A link to the events will be shared through all the appropriate communication platforms.

“On behalf of the families, Rev. Dr Felix Omobude expresses appreciation to Church leaders, Government officials, political leaders, Christians at large and all well-wishers for their support and prayers since the passing onto glory of Mama,” the statement said.

While enjoining everyone to continue to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols, Omobude prayed that the good Lord will continue to keep everyone safe and that the tide of the virus will be stemmed so that life will return to normal.