By Taiwo Okanlawon

Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly Timothy Owoeye has praised Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for rebuilding the burnt Atakumosa Market in Ilesa.

The market will be rebuilt in collaboration with World Bank through Osun Community and Social Development Project (CSDP).

Owoeye said Oyetola’s effort was a fulfillment of his administration’s electoral promise to provide security and guarantee people’s welfare.





According to a statement made available to pressmen by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Alabi, Owoeye noted that the burnt Atakumosa market was a major campaign issue in the build-up to the 2018 election.

Owoeye said the turning of the sod showed the governor was committed to his promise, and the people assured that he would always keep to its word.

The Speaker lauded traders and artisans for their patience while the market was unavailable, and urged the people to support the government’s efforts to rejuvenate the economy.