The Police in Ogun state have arrested a traditional ruler, Rasheed Sholabi for defiling his 15 -year- old daughter, for four years.

Sholabi, who is the head of Oose Agbedu Ajibawo in Owode-Yewa area, was arrested after the daughter reported him at the Owode Egbado Police station.

The daughter stunned the police when she disclosed the man had been having sex with her since she was 11 years-old.

She added that the frequent sexual assault has affected her private part, making it difficult to control her urinary.





The girl also told the police she lost her mother when she was two years old.

Ogun Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy superintendent Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the Divisional Police Officer for Owode-Egbado, Olabisi Elebute, led detectives to the traditional ruler’s Palace and arrested him.

The Baale, who initially denied the allegation, fainted later when confronted by the victim and one of his ex-wives, who corroborated the victim’s ordeal.

His ex-wife informed the police she caught him while in the act, explaining it was why she walked out of the union.

The victim has been taken to the Stella Obasanjo Motherless Babies Home, Abeokuta, for safety.

Commissioner of Police Edward Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the suspect to anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and diligent prosecution.—The Nation