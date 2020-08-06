An official from the Dubai Tourism has debunked the viral fake news that Nigerians have been banned from visiting the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Stella Fubara-Obinwa, its Director Africa, International Operations, made the clarification during a webinar organised by the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), themed “Tourism Business Opportunities in Face of New Normal.”

Fubara-Obinwa said there was never a time, nor was there any publication, which reported that Nigerians had been banned from visiting the UAE.

“I challenge people to show me any publication from the United Arab Emirates which states that Nigerians had been banned from the country.





“This is fake news and am not happy with the development from the Nigeria travel agents.

“Nigeria is very important to Dubai; Nigeria has the highest number of travellers to Dubai, out of the 41 sub-Sahara countries.

“As a matter of fact, Dubai is ready to accommodate visitors, likewise every hospitality business, while we adhere to the new COVID-19 restrictions,” she said.

Fubara-Obinwa said Dubai had been opened to tourists from July 7, adding that safety measures had been put in place across all hospitality and tourism outfits.

She noted that Dubai was recently recognised as a safe destination by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

According to her, in Dubai now, a tourist is expected to have a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test at any accredited laboratory in their countries, 96 hours before embarking on a trip to Dubai.

She explained that this would make travellers ascertain their COVID-19 status prior to their journey to Dubai to guide against spreading the virus.