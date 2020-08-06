By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria records increase in Coronavirus infections on Wednesday, after it has consistently dropped in infection rate in the last one week.

Also, the nation recorded 17 deaths on Wednesday.

Hope had risen that the nation is at last flattening the curve with consistent decrease in figures, but the nation peaks again, with 457 new cases.





In the last one week average Coronavirus cases in the country fell below 240.

The rise in cases is attributed to increase in infections in the epicentre of the pandemic, Lagos, which ramps up 137 new cases on Wednesday, a sharp rise from the 59 cases it recorded on Tuesday.

With the 457 new cases, the total confirmed Coronavirus cases in Nigeria stands at 44,890, with 32,165 survivors discharged and 927 deaths recorded.

The FCT ramps up 76 new cases to record a drop from the 90 cases it had on Tuesday, while Plateau raked in 40 cases and Rivers, 35 cases.

Others are: Enugu(34), Oyo(25), Abia(23), Delta(12), Ebonyi (11), Edo(11), Cross River(10), Kwara(10), Kaduna(9), Anambra(7), Ogun(5), Bauchi (3), Imo(3), Nasarawa (2), Osun(2), Ekiti (1), and Kano(1).

44,890 confirmed

32,165 discharged

927 deaths