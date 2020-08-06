By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The majority members of the Edo State House of Assembly, 14 of whom have been locked out in the cold by Governor Godwin Obaseki since last year, elected a new speaker today.

He is Victor Edoror, a former speaker.

He was inaugurated at an undisclosed venue after a motion for the impeachment of Frank Okiye was not opposed.





The minority members said to have shrunk to five, with Frank Okiye as their speaker, meet at the Governors Office, while Governor Obaseki said he was renovating the premises of the State Assembly.

The original 14 majority members now have with them three other members, from the 10 Obaseki and the clerk of the assembly inaugurated last year.

They are Mr. Sunday Aghedo, (APC Ovia SW) and Ohio Ezoma.

Aghedo moved a motion signed by the entire members calling for Okiye’s impeachment. It was seconded by Ezomo (APC Owan West).

The motion nominating Edoror was moved by Washington Osifo (APC Uhunmwonde) and was seconded by Eric Okaka (APC, Owan East).

Mr Chris Okaeben (APC, Oredo West) moved the motion that got Emma Agbaje (APC, Akoko-Edo II) who acted as Speaker ex tempore, elected as Deputy Speaker.

Before the election, 12 out of the 14 members who were not sworn in last year took their oaths administered by a former Clerk of Edo Assembly, Tom Efezokhae.

Following the inaugural sitting, Edoror announced that plenary will resume on Friday, 7th August 2020.

When contacted for reaction, the Clerk of Edo Assembly, Mr. CYaya Omogbai said; “I don’t talk to press, meet my PRO please.”

Minority Speaker of Edo Assembly, Frank Okiye, had raised the alarm over a planned hijack of the Assembly complex at the Ring Road in Benin.