By Taiwo Okanlawon

A Los Angeles has dragged Migos rapper, Kirshnik Khari Ball, popularly known as Takeoff, to court accusing him of raping her at a June party.

The woman, who filed the lawsuit as a Jane Doe on Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, claims the incident occurred June 22 at a party in Encino, California.

Doe says she was invited there by DJ Daryl “Durel” McPherson, who occasionally spins for Migos.





She claims Takeoff offered her marijuana at one point, though she declined. Later on, she says she was going to McPherson’s bedroom with him when they passed the Migos rapper on the hallway. He became angry and started arguing with McPherson.

She left the pair and waited for McPherson in his bedroom, instead, she says the “Walk It Talk It” rapper came in and began touching her. After she attempted to stop him, the suit says he forcefully raped her. The woman went to a hospital the same day, and staff observed “physical evidence of forceful rape” and notified the LAPD.

“Our client is terrified,” the woman’s attorney, Neama Rahmani, said in a statement. “She has already been victimized because of the incident, and continues to be victimized because Takeoff is a free man and has yet to be arrested. We hope that law enforcement pursues its investigation more aggressively, so she can receive the criminal justice she deserves.”

The woman is suing Takeoff for sexual battery, battery, assault, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress, among other causes of action.