American rapper, Jay Z is set to launch a Roc Nation School of music, sports and entertainment in his hometown.

This is following a new partnership with Long Island University, Brooklyn.

According to reports, the institution will offer undergraduate degrees in music, music technology, sports management and entrepreneurship and production.

Roc Nation announced students will experience hands-on learning while scholarships will be offered based on merit.





On top of the undergraduate degrees, the school will be holding summer residential camps for high school students and Saturday programs for students aged 10-18 years old focusing on music and sports management.

“We’re excited that The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will provide unique insight, knowledge and experiences for students and introduce the world to the next generation of unmatched talent,” Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez said in a statement.

“Our proximity in and around New York City’s epicentre of music and sports clearly positions us to offer unparalleled experiential learning and access to professional opportunities that will launch students to success,” LIU President Dr Kimberly Cline added.

“We look forward to joining with Roc Nation to offer an unprecedented educational resource that opens up the entertainment and sports world to a new and eager generation.”