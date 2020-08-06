By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Governor Hope Uzodimma has approved the appointment of Mr Ifechi Davidson Okorie as the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Imo State Chapter.

This is contained in a press statement released by Oguwike Nwachuku, the media adviser to Imo state governor.

The new chairman, Okorie is popularly known as One Man Squad.





Okorie is expected to bring his wealth of experience gathered over the years working with NURTW to bear in the operations of the body in Imo State.