Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola on Thursday inaugurated an advisory committee to proffer solutions to the spate of gender violence and other related crimes.

Oyetola speaking at the inauguration of the committee in Osogbo said that the initiative was in furtherance of his administration’s commitment to ensuring a deserved place for women and children in the state.

He added that the committee would give the state government a framework for holistic management of gender-related crimes in a way that would protect women and children.

The governor decried the surge in violence against women and children in the country.





According to him, the inauguration of the committee would go a long way in making the state a reference point in combating the phenomenon.

“This inauguration is in furtherance of our efforts at ridding our state of crimes; delivering peace to our women and children, ensuring their fundamental human rights and sustaining our profile as the most peaceful state in Nigeria.

“Women and children constitute a huge percentage of our population and are critical to the sustainable of the socio-economic development of the state.

“They must, therefore, not only be protected from molestation, rape and other forms of violence; but be well-positioned and encouraged to play these critical roles in our collective interest as a people”, the governor said.

Meanwhile, the wife of the governor, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola, who is the Chairman of the committee, said women and children constituted a major part of the world population and deserve to be treated well.

She said that the wellbeing of women was important to the development of society.