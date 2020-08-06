By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has warned that grave danger lies ahead of the Edo governorship election if the rule of law and order currently being trampled upon in the state was not followed.

Atiku was reacting to Thursday’s scenario at the Edo State House of Assembly which was occupied by the police and the roof of the Assembly removed.

According to Atiku, Nigeria had been on edge due to the brinkmanship of those charged with democratic leadership.





“We must, as a nation, not escalate the already tense atmosphere in our polity,” he said.

The former Vice President, in a statement, said “What is happening in Edo State is a threat to constitutional order nationwide, and I strongly urge belligerent forces to reign in their proxies and abide by the rule of law.

“As I have previously said, without the rule of law, there will be no rule at all. The current goings-on portends grave danger, not only to law and order in that state but to the coming Edo elections.”

Atiku stated that the people of Edo state should be allowed to choose who they wished to govern them, “and that choice is to be made on September 19, 2020. Pending then, everything legally possible must be done to preserve the status quo.”