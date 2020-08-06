By Jethro Ibileke

The 14 members-elect in Edo State who refused to be inaugurated last year and three lawmakers who later pledged loyalty to the governorship candidate of the APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, have formed parallel Assembly in the state.

The inauguration which was held at an undisclosed venue, saw a former Speaker of Edo Assembly, Victor Edoror, emerging Speaker, after a motion for the impeachment of Frank Okiye was not opposed.

Mr. Sunday Aghedo, (APC Ovia SW) had moved a motion signed by the entire members calling for Okiye’s impeachment, and was seconded by Hon. Ohio Ezomo (APC Owan West).





The motion nominating Edoror was moved by Hon. Washington Osifo (APC Uhunmwonde) and was seconded by Hon Eric Okaka (APC, Owan East).

Mr Chris Okaeben (APC, Oredo West) moved the motion that got Hon Emma Agbaje (APC, Akoko-Edo II) who acted as Speaker ex tempore, elected as Deputy Speaker.

Before the election, 12 out of the 14 members who were not sworn in last year took their oaths administered by a former Clerk of Edo Assembly, Tom Efezokhae.

Following the inaugural sitting, Edoror announced that plenary will resume on Friday, 7th August 2020.

When contacted for reaction, the Clerk of Edo Assembly, Mr. CYaya Omogbai said; “I don’t talk to press, meet my PRO please.”

Speaker of Edo Assembly, Frank Okiye, had raised the alarm over planned hijack of the Assembly complex at the Ring Road.