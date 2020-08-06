Brazilian winger Willian has agreed to join Arsenal on a three-year, £100k-a-week deal, according to reports quoting ESPN.

The Brazilian winger, 31, rejected Chelsea’s latest two-year contract extension offer – demanding three years or no deal.

Chelsea have a long-standing policy of not offering players aged 30 or over any more than one-year extensions.

The club believed they had compromised enough and played hardball with the ex-Shakhtar Donetsk star,





Arsenal have taken advantage of the West London standoff by handing Willian a three-year contract worth £100,000 per week, ESPN reported.

Arsenal have not confirmed the transfer.