The romantic relationship between BBNaija housemates, Erica and Kiddwaya has hit the rocks.

The two housemates have been an item for days, resulting in the duo being found between the sheets making love on Sunday night.

Erica has now re-assessed the relationship and told Kiddwaya that they should go back to being just friends.

“My brain cannot handle this relationship in this house. I don’t think I’m ready to handle a relationship here.





“Let’s just go back to the way we were, just friends.,” she told him.

It was unclear the relationship breaker was Laycon.

Laycon told Erica he feels disrespected whenever she’s with Kiddwaya.

Erica then explained to Laycon that she is only physically attracted to Kiddwaya.