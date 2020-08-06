By Cecilia Ologunagba

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has sent a 40-man team of experts to South Africa to boost the country’s COVID-19 response.

WHO Regional Office for Africa located in Brazzaville, Congo, disclosed this on its official Twitter account @WHOAFRO on Thursday.

“A team of WHO experts arrived in Johannesburg, South Africa to strengthen the country’s COVID-19 response.





“WHO is deploying more than 40 experts to support the department of Health in the country in various fields such as surveillance, case management and Infection Prevention Control (IPS) at national and provincial levels,’’ it stated.

The team is expected to contribute to national efforts in key response areas including surveillance and streamlining of epidemiological system.

Meanwhile, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, in a statement said: “ I believe our joint efforts with South African health experts will help flatten the curve and save lives.

“We are in this together. Our solidarity which spans the globe is a model partnership for an effective response. United we will defeat COVID-19.’’

South Africa has the highest confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Africa with 521,318 cases and 8,884 deaths.