The Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF) has launched a tele-medical line to support the National Commission on Disease Control (NCDC) in its drive to reach those with the Covid-19 virus who are unable to access the designated Isolation centres across the country.

The project named, the “MMF Medassist Covid Partner Line,” is part of the effort to provide access to relevant and necessary medical advice, medical and mental health support for those who may have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, across the 36 states of the country.

The CEO of the Foundation, Mrs Aisha Muhammed Oyebode in a statement, on Thursday, noted that, “Covid-19 unfortunately has redefined for us a new normal and as the rest of the world is entering the second wave of the virus, this initiative will offer virtual healthcare delivery in collaboration with public and private healthcare providers.

“This is a response to the State and Federal Governments call for additional call centre support during the COVID-19 pandemic, to support end-users and to prevent a health crisis.





“The helpline for which initial consultation and trestment will cost only N500 will allow callers to consult with medical professionals virtually, who will be able to prescribe necessary treatment to forestall an escalation of symptoms.”

Muhammed Oyebode recalled that “only recently, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed that many patients who tested positive with the Corona Virus refuse to go to the isolation centres and prefer to self-medicate/treat, with some remaining untraceable having left incorrect contact information.

“About 75% of those infected refuse to present themselves for admission at Isolation Centres in Lagos State alone by this development, therefore, making it imperative for MMF to come up with this support.”

“The dedicated MedAssist Telemedicine Hotline – 08180640000 – is poised to launch first in English and three main Nigerian languages of Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba and in the 36 states of the country. Additional local languages will be added as the service expands,” Muhammed Oyebode stated.

The Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF) is a non-profit organization, founded on the ideals of the Late Gen. Murtala Muhammed, a former Head of State of Nigeria (1975-76). It is dedicated to improving the quality of life of Africans.

The Foundation specifically focuses on engendering self-reliance and fulfilment by working tirelessly on policy and advocacy for issues that impact on ethics, equity, good governance and economic empowerment, encouraging business development, education and providing medium term disaster relief.

“It is for this reason the Foundation established a response plan to COVID-19 pandemic,” the CEO disclosed.