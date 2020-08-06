By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon
Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun on Thursday shared a throwback photo collage of himself with ace Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello.
The 48-year-old convener of the AY Show shared the 2009/2020 photo via Instagram on Thursday.
As caption, he wrote; ”The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart. I still believe that friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together.
”But if you look at these pictures very well, you would notice that @funkeakindele and I smiled together in 2009, and she is the only smiling in the 2020 version.
”So you already know who is in position to do August-born birthday giveaways. #augustbabies #throwbackthursday.
