By Taiwo Okanlawon

Afrofusion sensation and Grammy nominee better known as Burna Boy, has announced the release date for his anticipated new project ‘Twice as Tall’ album.

In an Instagram video, the African Giant announced that the album which delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic will now be out on the 14th of August 2020.

Already, ‘Wonderful’ has already been released from the album. In the late hours of August 5, 2020, he made the announcement. See below;





Earlier, the award-winning singer had disclosed that coronavirus was the only thing preventing steps towards a 2020 album. “That’s the plan, as long as this Coronavirus thing does not end our usual normal lives,” he wrote.

Also in a question and answer session with his numerous followers on Twitter, the ‘African Giant’ crooner said the development left him “sick”. He added that the loss inspired him after gleaning from Kidjo, whom he described as his “musical mother.”

Meanwhile, US music producer Sean “Diddy” Combs has been tapped to executive produce Burna Boy’s album.

Burna boy in an interview with The New York Times said: “I’ve never picked up a pen and paper and written down a song in my life.”

“It all just comes, like someone is standing there and telling me what to say. It’s all according to the spirits. Some of us are put on this earth to do what we do.”

For his new LP, Burna Boy said that he is “continuing the mission I started, which is building a bridge that leads every Black person in the world to come together, and to make you understand that without you having a home base, you can’t be as strong as you are.”

Most of the album was recorded during the pandemic. Burna Boy and Diddy managed to collaborate over an eight-hour time difference via file transfers and Zoom calls. Diddy was able to create voice-over intros for some of the tracks and added musical and contributions from artists such as Anderson .Paak and Timbaland.