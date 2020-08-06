Michael Adeshina

Controversial Nigerian artiste Naira Marley has been taken to the Lagos State Special Offences Court at Ikeja over violation of COVID-19 regulations.

This happened as he presented himself at the Police command headquarters on Thursday.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, however, confirmed that the singer was charged for violating the COVID-19 order banning interstate travels earlier put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus.





The ‘Mafo’ crooner left Lagos for the Federal Capital Territory for a concert held at the Jabi Lake Mall, on Saturday, July 13.

Following public outrage, the FCT Minister shut down the mall and the Federal Government of Nigeria stopped the operation of the airline whose plane he chartered.

The Inspector-General of Police was said to have ordered Naira Marley’s arrest.

However, speaking to journalists on Thursday, Bala Elkana said: “We are in court as we speak. He will be arraigned for violating the interstate travel order. That is the aspect that concerns Lagos State.”

Naira Marley was arraigned for a similar offence in April 2020 after he attended the house party hosted by actress Funke Akindele and her husband Abdulrasheed Bello better known as JJC Skillz amid the coronavirus lockdown.

However, charges were dropped against the singer on the account that he offered to tender an apology to the President Muhammadu Buhari, and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

It’s left to be seen what the outcome will be at this point.