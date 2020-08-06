By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Popular Yoruba actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola on Thursday advised that it is better to marry a single mother than to marry a single lady.

The 42-year-old mother of two gave her reasons for saying such via her verified Instagram page.

Aiyeola described some single ladies who have gone through several abortions as ”mother of graves”. According to her, it is better to birth an unplanned child than to abort.





From her statement, it is clear that Aiyeola is staunchly against abortion.

She wrote; ”Better marry a truthful after 2 or 3 or more than marry a lady with 7 abortions pretending to be an angel yet she’s a mother of graves 🙌🏾…..unknown #justtottoshare #myopinion.