By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Wathoni Anyansi, one of the housemates in Big Brother Naija show has voiced her fears over possible eviction on Sunday.

During a discussion with another housemate, Prince, she stated that if Big Brother used the same voting method he used last week, she might be evicted soon.

Last Sunday, Ka3na and Lilo were evicted after housemates voted to save those with the lowest votes amongst Eric, Ka3na, Praise and Lilo.





Wathoni worried that if the same method was used, she might go home as the majority of girls do not like her. According to her, the friends she has in the house are Trickytee and Kaisha.

She said; “They don’t like me. The girls in the house don’t like me. I know I’ll leave on Sunday. I don’t have any friend here. If Biggie calls for a nomination, they’ll pick me. The only friend I have is Kaisha but she’s just one person.”

“That will be seven to one. The other seven girls don’t like me. I just hope Biggie doesn’t use that method”.

”Nengi avoids me, Tola and Lucy aren’t talking to me because of you, Vee is angry because of bed space” she told Prince.