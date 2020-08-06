Popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth is an happy man as his beautiful daughter Janelle clocks 9 today, August 6.

The comedian, whose real name is Bright Okpocha, took to his Instagram page to praise and pray for his second daughter Janelle.

He also seized the opportunity to scare men who planned to distract his beautiful daughter from achieving her goals.

He asked the guys to stay away from her also stating that he has loaded guns for anyone who attempts to trespass.





HAPPY BIRTHDAY JANELLE!!!

To my beautiful, lovely, charming daughter…AGE IN GRACE.

DADDY ❤️ YOU.

Please tell your SONS to STAY AWAY!

I HAVE A LOADED BIG GUN.

Ohoooooo!!!! I don talk finish. 🚶🏿‍♂️🚶🏿‍♂️

Below are some of the photos shared by the proud dad;