Manchester United have announced that their player, Chilean Alexis Sanchez has joined Inter Milan on a permanent transfer.

Alexis moved to the Serie A club on a one-season loan in August 2019 and has made 29 appearances for the San Siro side, scoring four goals.

Upon his arrival in northern Italy, he linked up with former United team-mate Romelu Lukaku and they were later joined by Ashley Young, with the trio playing their part in Inter’s second-place league finish following Serie A’s resumption.

Alexis became the first Chilean to play a competitive game for United after moving from Arsenal in January 2018, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan heading in the opposite direction.





The 31-year-old scored five goals in 45 appearances for the Reds, with highlights including two assists in the remarkable 3-2 comeback win away to Manchester City in April 2018.

He scored the opening goal in United’s 2-1 Emirates FA Cup semi-final win over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley, later that month.

Sanchez also scored the first goal in the 3-1 FA Cup victory over his former club Arsenal at the Emirates in January 2019.