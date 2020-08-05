Entrepreneur, show host and media personality Toke Makinwa took to Twitter to send a message to guys who do not want their girlfriends to up their game.

The 35 year old ‘On Becoming’ author and brand influencer stated ladies like this will soon see the light since they are her fans.

Check on it…

Some of Ya”ll don’t want your girlfriends to level up so you’ll rather they don’t stan me cos once they do your toxic masculinity will be checked, they will see the light some day 😀😀😀😀 cheers to you still 🥂 — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) August 5, 2020



