By Jennifer Okundia

Mama Jam Jam or Tiwa Savage as she’s fondly called releases photos from her latest shoot, rocking a two piece brown ensemble.

The multiple award winning Nigerian singer-songwriter began her music career doing backup vocals for entertainment heavyweights like George Michael and Mary J. Blige and a host of others in the UK.

She moved back to Nigeria and signed a deal with Mavin Records in 2012. The ‘Koroba’ crooner later signed a deal with Universal Music in 2019 after her contract with Mavin ended.





Her caption reads: ‘Brown Sugar’

