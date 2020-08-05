By Ojo Oluwafemi/Akure

Mr Fatai Adams, a former member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, has been elected the new Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Adams was elected at a state congress held at Solton Hotel in Akure on Tuesday.

The party’s congress produced the newly elected state executives.





Adams, the former deputy chairman of the party, polled 1,343 votes to beat his lone challenger Dennis Alonge, who got 369 votes.

Alonge was the former Ose Local Government Chairman,

Adams pledged, after his election, that he would promote inclusiveness during his tenure.

He also said that efforts would be made to ensure that the party produced the next governor of the state in the Oct. 10 election.