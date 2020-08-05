By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has praised single mothers for the work they do in looking after their children alone.

In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, the 35-year-old said she was in awe of single mothers, adding that child upbringing is not an easy feat.

According to her, raising her four children has not been easy despite being with her husband.





The award-winning actress and producer is married to Prince Odianosen Okojie business man and owner of Henod Luxury Hotel.

Mercy and Prince who got married in 2011, and welcomed their fourth child, Divine-Mercy Okojie, on May 4, 2020.