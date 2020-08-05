Nigerian singer-songwriter Mayowa Emmanuel, known professionally as Mayorkun, said no song should be expected from him anytime soon.

The message was in a Twitter post, coming after the 26 year old Osun native and DMW label artiste dropped his latest single ‘Betty Butter’ featuring his boss Davido.

Although the award winning musician might be joking, since he added some laughing emoji to his words.

No new music till further notice – Mgt

😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gYMIG7VfGK — OF LAGOS’ (@IamMayorKun) August 5, 2020





Betty Butter in less than 2 months has already garnered 15 million streams in an Instagram post by the Mayor Of Lagos aka Mayorkun.