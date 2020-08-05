By Stanley Nwanosike

The Nigeria Police have postponed their planned 8th Regular Course of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil-Kano, selection examination till further notice.

The Police command in Enugu State, said this in a statement signed by its Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, in Enugu on Wednesday.

Ndukwe said that the selection examination was earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday, Aug. 8





“The Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform residents, particularly those who applied for admission into the 8th Regular Course of Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil-Kano, that the selection examination has been postponed till further notice.

“The postponement is in view of the COVID-19 pandemic constraints, re-scheduled WAEC/NECO and NABTEB Examinations as well as the academy’s preparation for the conduct of Computer-Based Test (CBT) exams.

“A new date will be communicated in due course.

“While candidates are warned to be wary of scammers who may want to defraud them under the guise of facilitating their admission into the Academy,’’ he said.