Nigerian actress Linda Osifo shared a gorgeous picture of herself on Instagram and penned a caption promoting self love.

The 29 year old who was born in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria, grew up with her grand mother and moved to Canada at 16, spending most of her adult years in Canada before relocating to Lagos, Nigeria to pursue her acting career.

After graduating from St Thomas Aquinas High School, Linda obtained her Bachelors of Arts degree in Psychology from York University in Toronto Canada in 2013. She is the first daughter and middle child of her family.

”Not everyone will like you….but like yourself🙂” she wrote on social media.





Osifo was first runner-up Miss Nigeria Entertainment Canada 2011 and 2nd runner up Miss AfriCanada 2011 beauty pageant and has featured in the popular Nigerian soap opera Tinsel as ‘Nina Fire’.