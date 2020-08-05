Nigerian general and statesman, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida popularly known as IBB, leads the league of notable Nigerians, born in the month of August.

IBB, who served as Nigeria’s military President from 1985 until his resignation in 1993, will clock 79 on August 17, 2020.

The general currently resides at his Minna hilltop mansion. He also served as the Chief of Army Staff from January 1984 to August 1985.

Babangida rose through the ranks in the military and fought during the Nigerian Civil War.





Below are other notable Nigerians, born in the month of August.

Ovie Omo Agege

Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, clocked 57 on August 3rd 2020.

He is the senator representing Delta State Central Senatorial District at the Nigerian senate.

He was first elected in 2011 into the 8th senate.

His principal, Ahmed Lawan in a birthday message to him said, “Omo-Agege’s public life has been an inspirational story of courage, forthrightness and consistency in championing the causes of his people, unity and progress of Nigeria.

Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele, a Nigerian actress and producer, was born on August 24, 1977, in Ikorodu, Lagos State, Nigeria.

The movie star, who will clock 43 this month, came into limelight after starring in the popular United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)-sponsored sitcom I Need to Know, which ran from 1998 to 2002.

In 2009, she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Akindele took her acting career to another level with a lead character in her series Jenifa’s Diary. Her effort was rewarded with the award of the Best Actress in a Comedy at the 2016 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

Nwankwo Kanu

Nwankwo Kanu, Nigeria’s former professional footballer who played as a forward, clocked 44 on the 1st of August 2020.

Kanu was a member of the Nigerian national team from 1994 to 2010.

He played a vital role in Nigeria’s overall success at the 1993 FIFA U-17 tournament in Japan and their subsequent 2–1 victory over Ghana in the final. He scored five goals in the tournament to become the second joint-scorer in the tournament with Peter Anosike and Manuel Neira, behind compatriot and Captain Wilson Oruma.

Kanu was also part of the team that won the Olympic gold in the football event at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. He scored the winning goal in the 4–3 semi-final win over Brazil, his second goal of the match.

The Nigerian legend also participated in the 1998 and 2002 FIFA World Cups.

On June 24th 2010, Kanu ended his international career following Nigeria’s exit from the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Jay-Jay Okocha



Augustine Azuka “Jay-Jay” Okocha, a Nigerian former professional footballer, was born 14 August 1973.

Okocha who made Nigerians proud both home and abroad played as an attacking midfielder with a unique style and control of the game.

Jay-Jay made his official debut in May 1993 and became a favorite with the Nigerian supporters on his second cap.

With Nigeria trailing 1–0 against Algeria, in a match they needed to win, he scored from a direct free-kick to equalize, before helping the team to a 4–1 win, eventually securing qualification to their first World Cup.

Okocha was a member of both the victorious 1994 African Cup of Nations squad and the World Cup squad who made it to the second round before they lost in a dramatic match against eventual runners-up Italy.

Vincent Enyeama

Vincent Enyeama is a Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper.

He was born on the 29th of August 1982 and will clock 38 this year.

With 101 caps, Enyeama is Nigeria’s most capped player of all time.

Vincent was a member of the Nigerian national team from 2002 until October 2015 and served as its captain from 2013 until his retirement from international football.

Celestine Babayaro

Celestine Hycieth Babayaro is a Nigerian former footballer, born on 29 August 1978.

Babayaro, who spent the majority of his career playing in the Premier League, played as a defender or as a midfielder.

Celestine played for Chelsea from 1997 to 2005, and then later for Newcastle United, from 2005 to 2008.

Babayaro represented the Nigerian national football team from 1995 to 2004, and was part of two Olympic squads, two World Cup squads, and three African Cup of Nations squads.