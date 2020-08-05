Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate Lucy says she would love to leave the reality TV show due to the challenges she has been facing.

The former head of house made this known on Wednesday while discussing with fellow housemate Dorathy.

The 30-year-old entrepreneur from Lagos stated that she is fed up with housemates not taking her suggestions during tasks and selecting their favourites.

Lucy said: “I’d rather not be here than cause so many things in Biggie’s house. Let me just leave before I cause problems. I will learn from outside. I don’t want to be seeing some certain things.”





However, Dorathy advised her to stay, learn from housemates and quit being too emotional.

During their discussion, Dorathy also told Lucy about her relationship with Ozo and how the male housemate stands to benefit more from her than she could benefit from him.