Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has appointed Clement Adeboye, as the new General Manager of the Kwara State Printing and Publishing Corporation, publishers of The Herald newspapers.

Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary (CPS), to Gov AbdulRazaq, announced this in a statement in Ilorin on Wednesday.

The new GM is a seasoned journalist, creative writer and member of the International Press Institute (IPI).

Adeboye hails from Esie in Irepodun local government and was until the appointment the Editor, Daily, of The Herald, one of the oldest state-owned newspapers in Nigeria.





“This appointment is based on his track records of achievements in the print media sector and professional acumen in particular.

“It is the expectation of the state government that he will bring his rich professional ability, dedication, competence and indeed his wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of his duties.

The appointment means he now assumes overall responsibility for the Kwara State Printing and Publishing Corporation and editorial guardianship of all the titles published by it,” Ajakaye said.

Adeboye has over 20 years of cognate experience as a journalist and poet. He had worked in various Newsrooms in Nigeria, including AM NEWS, TheNEWS and The Herald.

He attended Esie/Iludun (ANG) Grammar School, Esie; School of Basic Studies, Kwara State College of Technology, Ilorin; and the University of Ilorin.

He is married with children.